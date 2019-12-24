Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Chula Vista Marijuana Dispensary: Police

Two men were hurt – one suffering a gunshot wound – in a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Chula Vista Monday night, police confirmed.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Scott Adkins said gunfire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at a pot shop at 320 Palomar St., near Third Avenue. The business is near several small shopping centers.

When officers arrived, they discovered an armed robbery had taken place. Inside the business, several unknown suspects had assaulted an employee and fired a gun.

One man was found suffering from head injuries, and another a gunshot wound. Both men were taken to a local hospital. They are expected to survive, Adkins said.

No one else was hurt in the armed robbery.



At this point, police said they’re still sorting out who the victims are and who the suspects might be. The names of the men who were hurt were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the CVPD at (619) 691-5151.

Chula Vista has long been grappling with illegal marijuana dispensaries that operate out in the open.

Last month, $10 million worth of pot products were seized when police served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary operating out of a building at 259 Broadway. Six people were arrested in that raid, all accused of operating without a permit and illegally selling marijuana.

The CVPD said that bust was the largest of its kind in the history of the city of Chula Vista.

At that time, investigators said they were looking into nearly a dozen more illegal marijuana dispensaries in Chula Vista, attempting to crack down on those types of businesses.

Currently, there are no legal or permitted marijuana dispensaries in the city of Chula Vista. The city may begin issuing licenses for dispensaries to operate legally as early as next year.