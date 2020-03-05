southcrest

Boy, 10, Fires Shots at Police in Southcrest Stand-Off: SDPD

Dozens of police cars descended on a Southcrest neighborhood Thursday after an armed suspect fired shots at police officers

By Monica Garske, Erika Cervantes and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 10-year-old boy armed with a shotgun fired two rounds at San Diego police officers Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a backyard shed in Southcrest.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said the boy's parents called police just before 9:15 a.m. to report the child was in mental distress and had armed himself with a hammer and knife.

Officers went to the family's home on the 4000 block of Boston Avenue, just north of the Southcrest Recreation Center. When police arrived, Takeuchi said the boy ran into the backyard and barricaded himself inside a shed.

Local

International Women's Day 56 mins ago

Janitors March to Demand an End to Night Shift Sexual Violence, ‘New Deal’

flu season 1 hour ago

Total Influenza Deaths Passes Last Year’s Total: HHSA

There was a shotgun in the shed.

Police said the boy armed himself with that shotgun and fired twice at officers. Takeuchi confirmed the officers were not hit by the bullets.

The incident prompted a stand-off and dozens of police vehicles to descend on the neighborhood. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Police evacuated houses near the shed.

Takeuchi said SDPD crisis negotiation teams were working to bring the stand-off to an end, peacefully.

At 11:15 a.m., the boy surrendered to police, walking out of the shed with his arms up.

The boy was taken into protective custody; police confirmed he would be taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Further details have not yet been released.

This article tagged under:

southcrestBarricade
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us