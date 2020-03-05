Boy, 10, Fires Shots at Police in Southcrest Stand-Off: SDPD

A 10-year-old boy armed with a shotgun fired two rounds at San Diego police officers Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a backyard shed in Southcrest.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said the boy's parents called police just before 9:15 a.m. to report the child was in mental distress and had armed himself with a hammer and knife.

Officers went to the family's home on the 4000 block of Boston Avenue, just north of the Southcrest Recreation Center. When police arrived, Takeuchi said the boy ran into the backyard and barricaded himself inside a shed.

There was a shotgun in the shed.

Police said the boy armed himself with that shotgun and fired twice at officers. Takeuchi confirmed the officers were not hit by the bullets.

The incident prompted a stand-off and dozens of police vehicles to descend on the neighborhood. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of 4000 Boston Ave. due to police activity. The media staging location is at 40th and Z Street. Check back for further updates. pic.twitter.com/XMkZHD9htz — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 5, 2020

Police evacuated houses near the shed.

Takeuchi said SDPD crisis negotiation teams were working to bring the stand-off to an end, peacefully.

At 11:15 a.m., the boy surrendered to police, walking out of the shed with his arms up.

Update on Boston Ave: The suspect is now in custody. We will be clearing the scene soon. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 5, 2020

The boy was taken into protective custody; police confirmed he would be taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Further details have not yet been released.