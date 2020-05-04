Shots Fired at High-Rise Apartment Building in Downtown San Diego

Police surrounded a high-rise apartment building in downtown San Diego early Monday after residents reported hearing gunfire following a fight in one of the units.

A neighbor told NBC 7 she heard at least five gunshots at around 5 a.m. at the Pinnacle at the Park apartments on 15th and J streets. The high-rise is located just a few blocks east of the San Diego Central Library and less than a half-mile from Petco Park.

15th is closed between J & Island Ave. Neighbors say they heard five gunshots early in the morning. #SDPD investigating. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/UItTMy8IpJ — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) May 4, 2020

The San Diego Police Department said officers were investigating a fight at a unit on the 42nd floor. They locked down the building, as a precaution, while they interviewed residents and sorted out details.



Police said one man suffered a cut to his head; that victim was initially not cooperating with police. No other injuries were reported.

Police officers roped off the building; hours later, masked officers remained at the scene. Some residents stood on their balconies watching as the investigation continued.

