Downtown San Diego

Shots Fired at High-Rise Apartment Building in Downtown San Diego

A neighbor told NBC 7 she heard five gunshots at around 5 a.m. Monday at the Pinnacle at the Park building on 15th and J streets

By Monica Garske

San Diego police investigate reports of shots fired at the Pinnacle at the Park high-rise in downtown San Diego
San Diego police investigate reports of shots fired at the Pinnacle at the Park high-rise in downtown San Diego.

Police surrounded a high-rise apartment building in downtown San Diego early Monday after residents reported hearing gunfire following a fight in one of the units.

A neighbor told NBC 7 she heard at least five gunshots at around 5 a.m. at the Pinnacle at the Park apartments on 15th and J streets. The high-rise is located just a few blocks east of the San Diego Central Library and less than a half-mile from Petco Park.

The San Diego Police Department said officers were investigating a fight at a unit on the 42nd floor. They locked down the building, as a precaution, while they interviewed residents and sorted out details.

San Diego police investigate reports of shots fired at the Pinnacle at the Park high-rise in downtown San Diego
Police said one man suffered a cut to his head; that victim was initially not cooperating with police. No other injuries were reported.

Local

Police officers roped off the building; hours later, masked officers remained at the scene. Some residents stood on their balconies watching as the investigation continued.

Watch NBC 7 News at Midday for the latest updates on this story.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San DiegoSDPDPetco Park15th StreetJ Street
