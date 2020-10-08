Shots Fired, 4 Stabbed During Large Brawl at Kearny Mesa Gas Station Following ‘Car Show'

Gunshots were fired and four people were stabbed early Thursday during a large fight at a Kearny Mesa gas station, which followed what police called a car show that drew hundreds to the area.

At least four people between the ages of 16 and 21 were stabbed during the altercation that broke out just after midnight as about 50 people were gathered at the Chevron gas station on Convoy Street just south of state Route 52, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

The same group of people was earlier part of a group of about 200, who showed up at a nearby park for the car show. SDPD did not have any other information about the car show.

During the fight, one man pulled out a gun and fired gunshots, according to police. No one was struck.

Another man pulled out a knife and attempted to stab another person. The person was uninjured but police said the same man also slashed the tires of several vehicles.

As police responded to the scene, four people arrived at a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Police said they were able to connect the stabbings to the fight at the Chevron gas station but it was not clear how the men became injured.

All four stabbing victims, who are between the ages of 16 and 21, are expected to survive their wounds, according to police.

Police say they are looking for one suspect in connection with the stabbings but did not provide a detailed description.

No other information was available.