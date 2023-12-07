Shotgun Tom Kelly helps unveil model train for San Diego Make-A-Wish kid

A spontaneous trip to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum turned into a wish come true for a boy named Beau, a 10-year-old train lover and Make-A-Wish kid.

"Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Make-A-Wish San Diego, Lolyd's Layouts of Paramount California and the San Diego Model Train Museum, Beau, Make a Wish San Diego is making your Wish Come true,” radio personality Shotgun Tom Kelly announced as he unveiled a train layout.

Beau has always loved model train layouts.

"I enjoy driving the trains and having fun controlling them,” Beau said.

He even knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

"Probably a conductor, because this thing is fun and I like to do this: Chooo...Choo,” he said.

Today, instead of going to school, he and his family took a trip to the San Diego Model Train Museum.

"I was in for a big surprise,” Beau said.

A surprise that means so much to Beau and his family.

"Beau started having really bad seizures when he was in the neo-natal, we don't really know why, so he spent a lot of time in the hospital since he was born, he has cerebral palsy, and epilepsy now. We have neurologists and surgeons, he's had many surgeries on his brain trying to alleviate his seizures,” Beau’s mother Sara Ganz said.

Beau was nominated by Make-A-Wish San Diego to have a wish come true. Kelly, who also loves trains, found out about Beau and stepped in to help make his dream possible.

"Lloyd and Betsy Kluesner built my layout and they told me they had a little boy, Beau, who wrote a letter to Make-a-Wish San Diego and this little 10-year-old wanted his own little train layout for Christmas so we made it happen,” Kelly with Sirius-XM 60’S Gold said.

Beau was presented with a model train layout he wanted just in time for Christmas.

Lloyd and Betsy Kluesner with Lloyd's Layouts of Paramount, California, worked on the layout for the past four months. They say every minute of their time was worth it.

"This young man gave me a holiday spirit, just seeing his face and the excitement,” Lloyd Kluesner said.

"When he saw that and noticed what it was, his first expression was thank you — and that just gave me the chills and I thought, 'This is so worth it,'” Betsy Kluesner said.

A wish that will keep him and his twin brother busy for years to come.

"I loved it and I think I'll be using it to have fun,” Beau said.

Beau’s mother said the train layout will keep him happy and distracted from the daily doctor’s appointments he has lined up.