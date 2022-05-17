Short-Term Rental Regulations to Be Considered in Vote by San Diego City Council

After a seven-year battle, the San Diego City Council will vote Tuesday on a plan to cap the number of short-term vacation rentals across the city.

As part of the proposal, a lottery system will be used to determine which homeowners will be given two-year licenses to rent out their entire homes to vacationers. If passed, the regulations are expected to cut the number of short-term rentals in the city by 48%.

The California Coastal Commission voted unanimously earlier this year on the proposal, which would allow homeowners to rent their homes for more than 20 days a year if selected via lottery. Priority for the possibility will be given to hosts in good standing, who haven’t received many complaints about noise or other issues.

There would be no limit on the number of licenses given out to anyone who wants to rent out their whole home for less than 20 days per year or to anyone who wants to rent out just part of their home.

If approved, the plan could go into effect as early as this fall.