Shooting Victim Found Along Sand in Ocean Beach; Homicide Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Ocean Beach after a man was found shot to death just along the beach early Tuesday.

Authorities received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. and responded to the area of 5000 Niagara Ave. There, officers found a man laying in the sand with injuries to his body.

Officers rendered CPR to the victim but ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Brown said the victim, who was only identified as a man in his 50s, suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Some homeless individuals near the scene told NBC 7 they heard three to five shots.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to investigators. Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.

As a result of the investigation, the immediate area of the beach is closed until further notice. North and south areas of the beach will open later this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.