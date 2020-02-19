Deadly Shooting Reported in Mountain View Near Elementary School

A deadly shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Mountain View less than a block away from an elementary school.

The shooting was reported near 35th Street and Florence Lane just after 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Bandini Elementary School is just around the corner from where the shots were reported.

SDPD advised people to avoid the area of 800 35th Street and 3400 Florence Street.

No other information was available.

Please avoid the area of 800 35th Street and 3400 Florence Street for a police investigation.￼



Media staging for this incident will be 3500 Logan.￼￼ pic.twitter.com/fncueSqQvJ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 19, 2020

