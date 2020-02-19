Mountain View

Deadly Shooting Reported in Mountain View Near Elementary School

By Rafael Avitabile

A picture of a fatal shooting scene in Mountain View tweeted by SDPD.
SDPD

A deadly shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Mountain View less than a block away from an elementary school.

The shooting was reported near 35th Street and Florence Lane just after 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Bandini Elementary School is just around the corner from where the shots were reported.

SDPD advised people to avoid the area of 800 35th Street and 3400 Florence Street.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

