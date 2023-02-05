Shooting Reignites Chula Vista Neighborhood Concerns for Homeless Encampments

Chula Vista police shot a homeless man who was holding someone hostage Saturday night at knifepoint, according to the agency. It happened at an apartment complex housing families, including young children.

Not far from the shooting is Harborside Park. The city shut that park down over the summer because of the growing homeless population and reported illegal activity. Families told NBC 7 they believe that activity has moved into their neighborhoods.

Dorothy Cuevas has lived in Chula Vista for 30 years. Harborside Park was a big part of her kid's childhood.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“They used to play baseball, basketball playground there. You know I would let them go because back then it was all OK. You know, because there was no crime. But now you can’t let your kids out,” said Cuevas.

In August, the city shutdown the park after a sizeable homeless encampment had been set up. Cuevas is sympathetic to the struggles the unsheltered face.

“Mainly I think because of the elementary school, you know they were concerned of them being around the kids but then they set up encampments around the street and it's right by the school again. So I don’t see what the point was," Cuevas said.

In the past, some residents applauded the city decision to shut it down, hoping it would stop reported crime and drug use.

But others thought it was an insensitive way to handle only part of the problem.

“It is getting worse, you know. They’ll shoo them out of here in one spot but where do they go? Right. There’s nowhere to go. So they just go into neighborhoods or like I said, anyplace they can find,” said Cuevas.

Chula Vista police said they answered a call to an apartment complex on Moss Avenue on Saturday night. According to officers, the callers stated that two homeless people were possibly setting up camp in an apartment stairwell, banging on doors, yelling, and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness. Detectives said they encountered two homeless men, one holding the other hostage with a knife.

Oscar Ventura lives in that complex.

“Suddenly we just saw a bunch of cops gathering around and I saw a cop pulling out an assault rifle. That’s when I thought, OK it’s something serious,” said Ventera.

Detectives said that when the suspect refused to drop the weapon, an officer fatally shot him. No one else was seriously hurt. Ventura said that is too close for comfort.

“I have three little kids. I mean my kids like to play outside so it’s concerning. I mean, the laundromat is back there too. We have wash to do. We got things to do and if anything goes wrong, you know family is involved," said Ventura.

“I respect any people’s situation. I mean I just hope that they find a better solution for homeless people,” said Ventura.