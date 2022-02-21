Shooting on I-805 in Mountain View Injures 1, Suspect Outstanding

One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on southbound Interstate 805 near 43rd street, and CHP officers are looking for a suspect.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the freeway at around 3:30 p.m., A CHP dispatcher said.
Medics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department treated one victim for a gunshot wound at the scene before taking them to a hospital, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.
NBC 7's SkyRanger 7 caught footage of traffic moving slowly due to the incident.
No other information was immediately available.