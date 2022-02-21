CHP

Shooting on I-805 in Mountain View Injures 1, Suspect Outstanding

By Aleah Jarin

NBC 7

One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on southbound Interstate 805 near 43rd street, and CHP officers are looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the freeway at around 3:30 p.m., A CHP dispatcher said.

Medics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department treated one victim for a gunshot wound at the scene before taking them to a hospital, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.

Officers are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting on southbound, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officials responded to a report of a person needing medical attention around 3:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The shooter fled the scene, Pilkerton added.

NBC 7's SkyRanger 7 caught footage of traffic moving slowly due to the incident.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Updates From Beijing Jan 29

NBC 7's Steven Luke in Beijing: An Olympics Defined by Barriers, But Still One for the Books

emery kordower 3 hours ago

6th Grader Turns Sewing Success Into Goodwill

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

CHPMountain Viewshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us