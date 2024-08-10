Shooting kills 1, seriously injures another in San Diego's Ocean Crest area, suspects at large

One man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a shooting in San Diego's Ocean Crest area, and the suspects were still at large, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting near 1200 Hidden Trails Rd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and began rendering aid until paramedics arrived. One of the victims, described as a 40- year-old Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 42-year-old Hispanic man, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

"At this point, he is expected to survive his injuries," police said in a statement.

Both victims have been identified, but their names were not immediately released. They were believed to be San Diego County residents.

Police said there were multiple people and multiple vehicles in the street at the time. One of the vehicles leaving the scene was described as a Lexus, and officers responding to a radio call of a suspicious vehicle near Upas Street and Florida Street later located a Lexus at that location with bullet holes in it. Detectives were investigating whether the vehicle might have been involved in the shooting, according to the department.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the attack to call the SDPD at 619-531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.