A shooting involving at least one police officer occurred in Escondido Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Escondido police said the shooting happened near Broadway and 2nd Avenue in Central Escondido.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An investigation into the incident was underway.

The department did not release any further details, including who was involved, if anyone was injured, or who fired shots at whom.

This is a developing story and will be updated.