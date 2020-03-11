Clairemont

At Least 1 Shot at Clairemont Shopping Center

A man with a gunshot wound showed up at an urgent care nearby shortly after the report of the shooting

By Christina Bravo

SDPD at the urgent care clinic where a patient with a gunshot wound showed up. Police are investigating whether its connected to reports of a person shooting from a vehicle.



San Diego police were investigating a shooting at a busy strip mall in Clairemont Wednesday morning that left at least one person injured.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired at about 9:30 a.m. near the Balboa Mesa Shopping Center at the intersection of Balboa and Genesee avenues. The gunfire may have been coming from a vehicle, witnesses told police.

When SDPD officers arrived at the scene, there was no suspect or victim(s) to be found.

Shortly after, employees with Concentra, an urgent care hospital, called police to report a man with a gunshot wound had shown up at their facility, SDPD said.

Police believe there may be other victims.

The suspect has not been located and no description was provided. Police said they were looking for a white GMC Acadia SUV.

SDPD said the man drove himself to the hospital on Ruffin Road. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

This is a developing story and details may change as information is released.

