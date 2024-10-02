One dead after stabbing leads to shooting on Mission Bay's Fiesta Island, San Diego police say

San Diego police were responding Wednesday to a shooting on Mission Bay's Fiesta Island involving an off-duty San Diego Community College District police officer.

Police were called to the area around 10 a.m. and according to San Diego Police Lt. Jud Campbell, it appears the off-duty officer arrived at the island and once he got out of his car, he was approached and stabbed multiple times by another man. That is when the off-duty officer shot the man and the man died. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to live, Lt. Campbell said.

It is unknown what triggered the stabbing and the relationship between the two men is unknown, Lt. Campbell said. Both men came with dogs and the San Diego Humane Society did pick up a dog from the scene, according to Nina Thompson with the SD Humane Society.

The off-duty officer has been in the service for 25 years, according to officials, and it is unknown if the officer used his service weapon.

San Diego police was blocking access to Fiesta Island during the investigation and will remain closed for several hours. People were allowed to leave the area but entry was restricted.

🚨Community Advisory 🚨

Fiesta Island is closed for the next several hours due to a police investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will keep you updated as to when Fiesta Island is reopened. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/zZiFnVxOKr — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.