Shooting in Mt. Hope Kills 1, Suspect on the Run

One person died after being shot multiple times in Mt. Hope Sunday afternoon, San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD was called to an alley near 845 Raven Street around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has died from their injuries, SDPD said.

The suspected shooter(s) have not been found as of 3:15 p.m., SDPD said.

Police remained at the scene to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Mt. Hope is surrounded by State Route 94 to the north, I-15 to the west, and I-805 to the east.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.