Officers Shoot Robbery Suspect in Downtown San Diego: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department was in the area of B Street and Sixth Avenue after police shot a man suspected of a past robbery, who they say pointed a gun at officers on Saturday.

Police said officers saw a 25-year-old man in downtown San Diego suspected of a June 21 robbery around 5:45 p.m.

At some point during their interaction, the department said he pointed a gun at the officers and two officers shot at him, hitting him at least once. He was taken to a local hospital.

A gun was recovered in the area, according to police. The SDPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Amid recent protests for racial equality and police reform, some people gathered near the investigation and chanted "Black Lives Matter."

WARNING: The following video may contain strong language.

An officer just came to talk to the growing crowd of demonstrators at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown San Diego. pic.twitter.com/eODLBgEeE0 — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) June 28, 2020

Police described the man as Hispanic.

No other information was available.

