At Least One Injured in Shooting at California Fire Station

After reports of the shooting, firefighters responded a fire at a sprawling property about 10 miles away.

At least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday at a fire station in the community of Agua Dulce north of Los Angeles.

LA County firefighters responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. At least one person was transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the fire department said in a tweet. "The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident."

Authorities also responded to a fire at a house in the area. Several law enforcement department SUVs and armored vehicles were parked in the neighborhood located about 10 miles from the fire house.

Water-dropping helicopters attacked the flames.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the house.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether it is connected to the shooting.

shootingagua dulce
