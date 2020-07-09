shooting

Man Shot and Killed After Aiming Gun at Officers in Mid City: SDPD

The scene of a police shooting in Mid City on July 9, 2020.
NBC 7

San Diego police shot and killed a man in the Mid City neighborhood Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The shooting was reported at around 4 p.m. on Menlo Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard. SDPD said officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun in the area.

When officers made contact with the man, he pointed a gun at them and several officers fired at him, according to SDPD.

Officer Robert Heims confirmed the man had died around 45 minutes later.

No other information is available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

