Man Shot and Killed After Aiming Gun at Officers in Mid City: SDPD

San Diego police shot and killed a man in the Mid City neighborhood Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The shooting was reported at around 4 p.m. on Menlo Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard. SDPD said officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun in the area.

When officers made contact with the man, he pointed a gun at them and several officers fired at him, according to SDPD.

Officer Robert Heims confirmed the man had died around 45 minutes later.

Officer involved shooting investigation underway at 4200 Menlo Ave. Officers responded after receiving a call regarding a man with gun. Officers contacted him and he pointed gun at officers. Several officers fired. Man pronounced deceased. Homicide unit investigating. pic.twitter.com/ZGsV187eru — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 9, 2020

No other information is available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.