Shooting at Port of Entry Reroutes Border Lanes in San Ysidro

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

A multi-agency investigation is underway following an overnight shooting at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police informed the San Ysidro Port of Entry reports of shots fired by a Border Patrol officer after a suspect allegedly attempted to speed through the screening lanes at the border station. The suspect vehicle crashed into the back of another car then tried to drive around it.

At this time, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent opened fire, striking the vehicle but not the driver. After some time, the driver was taken into custody by CBP agents.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for assault and illegal entry, according to SDPD.

The CBP agent who was involved in the shooting is described as a 14-year veteran of the agency. His name will not be released at this time but his actions are under investigation by SDPD's Homicide Unit as per protocol then will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

