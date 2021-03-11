Shooting at Illegal Casa de Oro Pot Dispensary Leaves Two Young Men Wounded

Two 22-year-old men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds they suffered in a shooting at an illegal marijuana dispensary in Casa de Oro.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood just north of state Route 94 and south of Campo Road found one of the victims shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Outside a nearby illegal cannabis business in the 9900 block of Dolores Street, investigators found a gun and other "evidence of a shooting,'' sheriff's Sgt. Karen Bloch said.

At about 9 p.m., authorities were notified that the second victim had turned up at a home in Spring Valley. He also was transported to a trauma center for treatment of wounds that he was expected to survive.

Officials released no description of the shooter or shooters.

At around 5 a.m., deputies served a warrant at the illicit dispensary, searched it and seized marijuana, cannabis-derived products, cash and another gun, Bloch said.

If you have additional information regarding this investigation, you can contact Detective Ventura at (619) 660-7087. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.