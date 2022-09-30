Train Service

Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside

By The Associated Press and NBC 7 Staff

amtrak pacific surfliner
Amtrak

Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California.

Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District.

The move comes after a recent storm surge caused high tides and waves that shifted the coastal tracks.

Last year, the community faced a similar problem and the tracks were shut down for two weeks. Workers brought in additional boulders to help shore up the eroding coastline.

The Orange County Transportation Authority, which owns the tracks, will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss potential solutions.

Metrolink said service will remain suspended “until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped.”

Amtrak said it is working to provide train service through a partner with connecting bus service to cover the route.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Train ServiceSan Diego CountyOrange CountytrainSan Clemente
