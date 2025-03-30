The county Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified two San Diego Police Department officers who used their weapons in connection with the shooting death of a man who allegedly threatened several people with a gun earlier this week in Miramar Ranch North.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, the officers who discharged their weapons are Brandon Jordan and Chris Lingenhol.

Jordan has served in the department for 17 years, and is assigned to Central Division Patrol and is a SWAT sniper, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lingenhol, an SDPD officer for 10 years, is assigned to patrol at the Mid City Division and is a SWAT sniper.

Around noon Tuesday, the 59-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at construction workers and then a pest control employee in the 11600 block Angelique Street, at Cypress Canyon Road east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Poway Parkway, authorities said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The worker then locked himself inside his vehicle for safety reasons, according to the SDPD.

Police sent a SWAT team to the neighborhood near Miramar Reservoir and shut down traffic lanes in the immediate area while working up plans to get the suspect into custody.

The suspect was ordered to drop the weapon, which appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol, but he failed to comply, prompting officers to establish a containment perimeter to prevent the suspect from threatening other people.

SWAT officers attempted to approach the pest control employee, but the suspect allegedly brandished the handgun in their direction, resulting him being fired upon.

"The suspect suffered trauma to his upper body, and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings by SDPD officers to avoid conflicts of interest.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified but authorities are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin. Members of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit arrived at the scene to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

It was unclear what motivated the assault with a deadly weapon against the pest control employee or construction workers.

No officers were injured.

On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office stated, "The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation."

"Detectives are currently reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting," sheriff's officials said.

The county District Attorney's Office will review the Sheriff's Office investigation "to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions," officials said.

The Sheriff's Office added that SDPD will conduct an administrative investigation into the officers' discharge of their firearms.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.