County Sheriffs Investigating Shooting Involving Police in Tierrasanta

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving police that occurred in a Tierrasanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to an apartment at the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard following reports of a structure fire around noon.

Firefighters arrived at the complex and reported smelling unattended food. A man then opened the door, pointing a handgun at the firefighters, prompting them to immediately leave the building and call police, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

An SDPD officer became involved in a shooting with that same man around 1 p.m., officials said. NBC 7 reached out to San Diego police, but it is unclear if that man fired at the officers or if officers fired at that man. The condition of the man is not yet known.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and have taken over the investigation.

Under newly-instated protocol, an outside agency must investigate fatal shootings involving SDPD officers.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.