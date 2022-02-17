El Cajon

Sheriff's Deputy, Other Person Shot in El Cajon

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sheriff’s deputy and another individual were hospitalized overnight following a shooting in El Cajon, according to police in East County.

Authorities received a call of the shooting at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near Ballard and Decker Streets, the El Cajon Police Department said. There, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy and another person were shot.

Law enforcement personnel have not said what led up to the violence. They also referred to the other person shot as a “suspect,” but did not specify what crime they may have been associated with.

Both parties were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

El CajonSan Diego CountyshootingInvestigationEast County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us