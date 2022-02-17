Sheriff's Deputy, Other Person Shot in El Cajon

A sheriff’s deputy and another individual were hospitalized overnight following a shooting in El Cajon, according to police in East County.

Authorities received a call of the shooting at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near Ballard and Decker Streets, the El Cajon Police Department said. There, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy and another person were shot.

Law enforcement personnel have not said what led up to the violence. They also referred to the other person shot as a “suspect,” but did not specify what crime they may have been associated with.

Both parties were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.