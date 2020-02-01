SDSO

Sheriff’s Department to Increase Patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

By City News Service

Sheriff's deputies will be looking for impaired drivers throughout the county on Super Bowl Sunday, authorities said.

The increased patrols in the search for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Anthony O'Boyle of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Impaired driving can have tragic consequences," Sheriff Bill Gore said. "If you are caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.''

Local

Escondido 4 hours ago

3 Pets Die, Homeowner Suffers Minor Injuries in House Fire

San Diego Police Department 6 hours ago

In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Last year during the Super Bowl Sunday enforcement period, 27 people were arrested by the sheriff's department and other law enforcement agencies in San Diego County for impaired driving, the lieutenant said.

For all of 2019, 1,302 people were arrested by sheriff's deputies in San Diego County for driving under the influence.

Funding for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

SDSOSuper Bowl
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us