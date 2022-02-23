Sheriff's Department Searching For Girl, 6, Taken From Spring Valley School

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a six-year-old girl who was suspected to be taken by her biological mother without consent from her Spring Valley school.

Joylin Gutierrez was taken from Kempton Elementary School at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's department believes the girl is with her mother, 45-year-old Wendy Guitierrez, who does not have custody over her. The pair was last seen at about 4 p.m. at a strip mall in National City, SDSO said.

The girl is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater.

Her mother is 5 feet 4 inches, about 120 pounds with bright blue hair and brown eyes, SDSO said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or SDSO at (858) 565-5200.