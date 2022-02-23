San Diego

Sheriff's Department Searching For Girl, 6, Taken From Spring Valley School

The sheriff's department believes the girl is with her mother, who does not have custody over her

SDSO provided the following image of a girl, 6, believed to be missing with her biological mother (left) who does not have custody over her.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a six-year-old girl who was suspected to be taken by her biological mother without consent from her Spring Valley school.

Joylin Gutierrez was taken from Kempton Elementary School at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's department believes the girl is with her mother, 45-year-old Wendy Guitierrez, who does not have custody over her. The pair was last seen at about 4 p.m. at a strip mall in National City, SDSO said.

The girl is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater.

Her mother is 5 feet 4 inches, about 120 pounds with bright blue hair and brown eyes, SDSO said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or SDSO at (858) 565-5200.


