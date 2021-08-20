Sheriffs Bust Illegal Pot Dispensary in Spring Valley

Sheriff's detectives raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Spring Valley and arrested eight men while seizing three loaded firearms, nearly $17,000 in cash, 300 pounds of THC-infused drinks and 200 pounds of THC-infused edibles, according to a statement issued Friday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Several of the edibles falsely advertised themselves as regular, non-infused candy and snacks, according to the statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children," the statement said.

The bust occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday, after sheriff's detectives from the Marijuana Enforcement Team served a warrant and entered the dispensary in the 700 block of Grand Avenue, along with sheriff's deputies from the Lakeside, Fallbrook and Rancho San Diego patrol stations.

Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against all eight men who were arrested, according to the statement.

The bust was part of a larger sheriff's investigation into illegal marijuana dispensaries in the county.