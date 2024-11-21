Shelter Island Boat Launch to close Thursday due to sunken vessel

The Shelter Island Boat Launch will be closed Thursday as city crews attempt to remove a vessel that sank at the end of the ramp.

The launch will be closed from around 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday as the Port of San Diego and the Harbor Police Department work to remove the vessel. Other boaters already at sea will be accommodated if they need to land, but no one will be allowed to launch from Shelter Island during the closure.

On Nov. 13, the 35-foot boat was abandoned at the end of the ramp for unknown reasons. Harbor police posted a notice of violation and an order to remove the vessel. When nobody responded to the notice, they called a tow service.

On Nov. 15, as the tow service was en route, the boat began taking on water. Despite efforts to keep it afloat, it soon sank.

According to the port, attempts to reach the vessel's owner have been unsuccessful. King tides this weekend pushed the boat underneath a section of the docks, making its removal more complicated.

"For worker and public safety, the port needs to close the facility to safely and efficiently remove the vessel while also continuing to contain and clean up any fuel that may have leaked or may leak during removal," according to a statement from the agency. "The port appreciates the boating community's patience as we restore use of the boat launch."

The port's goal is to complete the removal and reopen the launch facility in time for the weekend.

The port maintains four boat launching ramps on San Diego Bay: Shelter Island, Pepper Park in National City, Bayfront Park/J Street Marina Park in Chula Vista and at Glorietta Bay in Coronado.