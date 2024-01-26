Shelltown family, left with no other choice, stays in contaminated home after storm

For many living in the disaster zones in Southeast San Diego, the dirt, vehicle oils and chemicals, toxic fumes and anything else that got swept up in the flood has the potential to be very harmful.

NBC 7 spoke to the Gonzalez family, who has stayed in their Shelltown home the last few days because they don’t have any other choice.

Joseph Gonzalez, his brother and uncle have been sleeping on donated mattresses in the destroyed home. The floors are covered in muck and dirt.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Gonzalez’ aunt was helping dry out photos in the front yard Friday, as volunteers and neighbors continued cleaning up in the aftermath.

“I’m going to try to see if I can save the most that I can. I’m going to take a picture with my phone and save it in my iCloud,” Gonzalez said.

The photos are not salvageable now that they’ve been contaminated with the potentially toxic stormwater that poured through dozens of homes across Shelltown neighborhoods. At times, the water reached head high. Cleanup crews are wearing hazmat suits and gloves.

“Obviously, the best thing would be not to stay here. Try to look, but not everybody has that option, so maybe take the best precaution you can,” Gonzalez said.

With nowhere to go until the weekend, when they stay with friends, they're focused on ripping and trashing everything they can find before mold sets in, knowing very well it’s not healthy.

“Mixed with car oils, dirt, mud. Lots of different stuff. When we were in there, it’s dark muddy water, you can’t see. So you can only imagine what it did to the walls. So everything has a distinct nasty smell,” Gonzalez said.

While no one wants to be in these conditions, it’s brought out the good in a lot of people. Some are bringing supplies, food and more, like the donated mattresses given to Gonzalez.

Residents in Shelltown are drying out as best they can, but they are left with little assistance and piles of belongings spilling into the streets. NBC 7's Dave Summers shares their story on Jan. 24, 2024.

“Some nice people passed by and gave us some beds, so we put some plastic on the floor and set them up. Been staying here to just, you know, wake up and get at it, you know, not going anywhere else,” Gonzalez said.

The faster they clean, the faster they can get back to normalcy, and eventually move elsewhere.

“It’s depressing. It’s somewhere I grew up in my whole life. To see it in this condition is just very like heartbreaking,” Gonzalez said.

But if there's any good that's come of this, it’s brought a community together.

“Good seeing we are not alone, seeing a lot of neighbors every day. Same vibe. Lots of help and that does help us push forward,” Gonzalez said.

NBC 7 spoke with a local doctor about the concerns for people with existing respiratory conditions like asthma or emphysema. Also, any standing water that can attract mosquitos that spread diseases.