‘She Died in My Arms': City Heights Mother of Toddler Killed in Crash Calls For Justice

A mother who lost her 1-year-old daughter in a horrific hit-and-run crash, involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence, is crying for justice.

“I wish there was a death penalty in California, but you know how that’s not happening. I’m just going to push for whatever,” said Carina Rodarte, mother of Annaleeh.

Two of Annaleeh's sisters honored their youngest sibling at the curbside memorial, just feet from where the hit-and-run driver crashed into her on Redwood Street and 39th, near her grandparent's home.

Police said the little girl walked into the street.

NBC 7 obtained video of a neighbor confronting the suspected hit-and-run driver.

After telling him he ran over a little girl, the driver is heard saying “You're crazy! You’re crazy!" Then he speeds off.

Police said a witness gave them the license plate number of the Toyota 4-Runner involved in the crash, leading to the arrest of 45-year-old Margarito Angeles Vargas.

"You have no heart to just take off and leave my baby on the floor. You will pay for what you did to us, took my kid's little sister away. I hope you never see the light of day again. You ruined my family,” said step-grandmother Serena Portugal.

From her dance moves, to hamming for the camera, Annaleeh’s mother flipped through pictures of her youngest daughter.

“Singing and dancing and Disney movies, she was the happiest baby I've had," said Carina.

Emotions overflowed for a family missing little Annaleeh's smiling face and going through what no family ever should.

"She died in my arms. That’s the hardest thing a mom has to go through. To hear the doctor say we can’t do nothing more. Her face swollen is the picture that will always remain with me," said Carina.

Vargas is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday on charges that include murder, DUI and driving on a suspended license.