Snowboarding competition ramps up Tuesday night at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, giving several San Diego athletes their time to shine on the mountain.

Could one of them earn Team USA its first Olympic gold of the Games?

Here's who to watch tonight -- and how.

Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe

The halfpipe qualifiers get underway at 5:30 p.m. PT with some local names on the lineup.

Carlsbad teenager Tessa Maud will be making her Olympic debut. At 18 years old, she's one of the youngest athletes representing Team USA this year.

Maud told NBC 7's Steven Luke from Beijing that she's going into the run "no stress, no pressure, just trying to have fun. So hopefully, everything will work out."



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She's been showing off some practice runs on her Instagram.

Los Angeles native Chloe Kim, the current halfpipe gold medal holder, will look to hold on to her title.

NBC 7's Steven Luke is in Beijing, China to bring us the latest updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Click here to follow his journey, day-by-day

Men's Snowboarding Halfpipe

It's time to say goodbye, San Diego. It'll likely be the last time you can catch Carlsbad's Shaun White at the Olympics.

The halfpipe snowboarder announced the 2022 Winter Olympics will be his fifth and final competition after he got lost on a mountain and had an epiphany.

"I was watching... the sun go down and it just hit me," he said.

He'll start his final attempt at a gold medal when the men's snowboarding halfpipe competition gets underway at 8:30 p.m.

Joining him on the mountain will be Ramona native Seamus O'Connor, who is actually one of Team Ireland's biggest names.

While he won't be competing for the U.S., our hometown spirit can't help to root for him.

Women's Snowboarding Cross

Five-time Olympic snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis lives in Orange County now but during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, she lived in Encinitas, so we're claiming her as one of our own.

With one Olympic silver under her belt, she'll be going for gold tonight in the women's snowboarding cross starting at 10:30 PT.

What else is on?

Also tonight, watch for medals to be awarded in men's big air and short track events. Plus, Mikaela Shiffrin will hit the slopes in the women's alpine skiing slalom run.

Watch these events in more on NBC primetime starting at 5 p.m. on NBC 7 or at the link below.