Sharp Rees-Stealy Closes Clinics in Chula Vista, Point Loma, La Mesa

Sharp Rees-Stealy announced Tuesday the temporary closure of its clinics in Chula Vista, La Mesa, and Point Loma, and said more closures could follow.

The Point Loma and La Mesa locations will shut down starting March 26, and all departments at the Cuhla Vista location with the exception of Occupational Medicine, Pharmacy and Urgent Care will close March 27, Sharp said.

The hospital group anticipates more closures over the next few weeks. Updates can be found here.

Sharp’s pharmacies are open for curbside pick-up and delivery only, and its optical facilities, including MySharpEyes.com, are temporarily closed.

Patients whose doctors are at shut-down facilities will receive care virtually or at another location, according to the hospital. And if you have an appointment scheduled at a closed down facility, you will be contacted.

The hospital has also implemented a patient-only policy at its locations, unless the accompanying person is absolutely necessary. One parent may accompany a child to a pediatric visit.

For OB appointments, the expectant partner may attend appointments via FaceTime, Skype or other virtual services, Sharp said.

Sharp patients can stay connected via the FollowMyHealth online platform.