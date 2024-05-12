Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego celebrates new moms on Mother's Day

Every mom remembers their first Mother's Day, especially if it happens to fall around the day they get to meet their baby for the very first time.

"It's been a crazy, crazy time," new mom Samantha Kuchera said.

Kuchera enjoyed her first Mother's Day on Sunday with her baby boy Everett. She's been staying at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego for the past few days.

But the delivery wasn't easy.

"Did the whole labor, and he was right there, ready to give birth, but then he got stuck, so then we did an emergency C-section and then he came out 30 minutes later," Kuchera said.

Thankfully, there were no complications — Everett is a healthy baby. Now, his mother is looking forward to some well-deserved rest and enjoying motherhood.

"Right when he came out, it's true what everybody says. It was the most amount of love I've felt for anything in this world. Love my husband, but it was just overwhelming and honestly really beautiful," Kuchera said.

Just down the hall from Kuchera, Devan Coppess had her baby daughter Ruby last Friday night. Ruby is probably the youngest Friar Faithful, and she's already brought her parents some good luck.

"The day she was born, we beat the Dodgers, so she's our good luck charm," Coppess said.

After a few days in the hospital, Coppess is ready to go home and spend some quality time with her baby — not to mention catch up on sleep. But she's more looking forward to watching little Ruby grow up.

"Experiencing life through her lens of the world and seeing all of her firsts. I'm also looking forward to our first family together, yeah, life as a family," the new mother said.

It might be these moms' very first Mother's Day, but it is one of many more to come.