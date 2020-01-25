Sharp HealthCare Hosts Blood Drive for SD Blood Bank

Sharp HealthCare is hosting a blood drive Saturday for the San Diego Blood Bank that is still experiencing a critically low inventory of O positive and O negative.

Last year, Sharp was able to donate 1,300 units and hopes to donate up to 1,700 units this year.

People who wish to donate can go to the Sharp HealthCare in Kearny Mesa at 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations from donors with type O blood back in December as a decrease in donations happened after the holiday season.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in generally good health.

Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation. Also, maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoiding fatty foods if possible.

All donors must schedule an appointment online and show picture identification at the donation event. Make your appointment online to donate or call 1-800-469-7322.