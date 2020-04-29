Shark Bite Reported at Moonlight Beach: SDSO

Deputies swarmed Moonlight beach in Encinitas Wednesday in response to reports of a swimmer bitten by a shark.

The reports came in just before 6 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. One person was transported from the beach with injuries, according to Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles, but Giles could not confirm the injuries were related to a shark bite.

The shoreline was closed one mile north and one mile south of Moonlight beach, according to Giles. Close to 10 SDSO units responded to the beach on C Street to help with crowd control.

Moonlight Beach and other shorelines across the county reopened Monday after a months-long coronavirus-related closure.

