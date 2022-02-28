Grab your fellow leprechauns and don your green attire!

Tradition returns as an authentic Irish celebration takes over the streets of San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter district. Heading back to its roots, the 26th Annual ShamROCK provides a full lineup of the nation’s top Irish & Celtic Rock bands, iconic tribute performances and Irish dancers galore!

Full of Ireland’s humble jest and rowdy cheer, this treasured San Diego tradition brings back more Irish faire, lucky libations and outrageous shenanigans than ever seen before in the Emerald Isle of the West Coast!

The San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival returns full force in the historic Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2PM to Midnight. For 26 years this long-standing San Diego tradition transforms the bustling San Diego downtown neighborhoods into a Celtic carnival for the senses with an abundance of pub-style seating, flowing Bud Light green beer, Tullamore Dew whiskey cocktails, traditional Irish stepper performances, lineup of Celtic/Irish rock bands, photo-ops,

shenanigan games (with prizes!), the first annual Lepra-Con to find the best leprechaun, and activations throughout the Gaslamp.

ShamROCK block party attendees will be welcome to enjoy FREE, friendly but still competitive games throughout the day at the ShamROCK Shenanigans Block. Giant lucky Jenga, Pot of Gold Cornhole, and Giant beer pong are just some of the shenanigans that will test your skill and luck! Throughout the day, the infamous ShamROCK leprechaun emcee will be hosting showdowns on stage with epic prizes

that would make even a leprechaun green with envy! Keep an eye out for the full game lineup to include Unicorn Races, Stein Holding Contests, Banger Toss, Rainbow Streamer Relays, Magical Chairs, Mischievous Simon Says, and more. To accent the shenanigans, lively DJs will be performing all day long with nonstop music from Lotus, P3rc3ption, Miss Dust, Yodah, DJ Byrd, Zareen, Dom King, Jenny Pocket and Murphi Kennedy.

For Tickets and Information CLICK HERE !