Sexually violent predator recommended for conditional release in Campo

State hospital officials are proposing to place a man classified as a sexually violent predator in a home in Campo, it was announced Wednesday.

Alan Earl James, 61, has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for placement at a home located at 1138 Custer Road.

James is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in outpatient locations, where they are monitored via GPS, among other measures.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, James has been convicted of "multiple sex crimes involving child molest, forcible child molest, unlawful sexual intercourse, kidnapping for purpose of child molest, and unlawful touching," all of which occurred in San Diego County.

He was sentenced to 28 years in state prison in 1986.

A Feb. 9 court hearing has been scheduled regarding the merits of the Campo placement location, during which members of the public are typically allowed to make comments to the court regarding the suitability of the placement. That 9 a.m. hearing will be held at the San Diego Central Courthouse before Superior Court Judge David M. Gill.

Public comments may also be submitted until Jan. 24 to the SAFE Task Force, a regional law enforcement team that monitors and enforces sex offender registration laws in the county.

Comments can be submitted via email to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org; by calling 858-583-7238; or by mailing a statement to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.