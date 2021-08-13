Sexually Violent Predator Proposed for Placement in Ranchita

State hospital officials are proposing to place a man classified as a sexually violent predator in a home in Ranchita, it was announced Friday.

Michael Martinez, 68, has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for placement at 28308 Via Oak Grove Lane.

Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Martinez was convicted in four separate cases between 1979 and 2004 for offenses that occurred in San Diego and Los Angeles counties. The crimes he was convicted of committing include child molestation, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, according to the DA's office.

A Sept. 20 court hearing has been scheduled regarding the merits of the placement location, during which members of the public are typically allowed to make comments to the court regarding the suitability of the placement. That 9 a.m, hearing will be held at the downtown San Diego courthouse.

Public comments may also be submitted between Aug. 16-30 to the SAFE Task Force, a regional law enforcement team that monitors and enforces sex offender registration laws in the county.

Comments can be submitted via email to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org; by calling 858-495-3619; or mailing a statement to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.