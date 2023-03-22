Sexual Assault Leads to Review of San Diego County Program

El Cajon held a special session of its city council on Tuesday to discuss actions they’d like to consider after a registered sex offender — who was placed at a Motel 6 within 3/4 of a mile from Cajon Valley Middle School and Johnson Elementary School — was re-arrested on Friday.

Larry Cantrell, 34, reported himself to authorities after he said he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl. Cantrell had been staying at that Motel 6 for five or six days after he had been kicked out of another hotel for “causing a disturbance,” according to an El Cajon Police Department press release.

Michael Inman, 70, and Cantrell are currently in custody, but El Cajon City Council members debated on whether they should put a 90-day moratorium on taking new people into El Cajon motels through county programs until they could determine what kind of screening process the placements are going through, among other questions.

“I suggest that we go for the 90-day moratorium, whatever that looks like, granted we have to modify that to some degree to take people who are already in the program. I don’t want to throw people on the streets, but we need to put a stop to new people coming in and we let the rest of it dwindle by attrition until we’ve figured out each and every one of these questions to our satisfaction,” Mayor Bill Wells said.

The City Council went into closed session to talk through a potential moratorium with the city attorney. When they returned to open session, they concluded that they had to do further research before they were able to determine what action they wanted to take. City Council members also discussed notifying hotel guests about any people staying there that are in county programs, doing an extra background check on anyone getting placed in El Cajon through a county program and looking into potentially changing the reporting rules for sex offenders to report to El Cajon police from 10 days to 2 hours.

Faith Sinclair, who has been staying at the Motel 6 for the last two months, came to the meeting to give public comment.

“I have literally spent all of my tax return for us to be somewhere while it rains so I can maintain my two jobs and now this happens and my 13-year-old daughter cannot even come to the hotel anymore where we reside because I told her we weren’t safe there,” Sinclair said.