Sexual Assault Investigation Underway After Encinitas Woman Says She Woke Up To Man In Her Apartment

Deputies are trying to track down an attacker who sexually assaulted a woman in her North County apartment last Friday.

The victim woke up in her apartment to a man sexually assaulting her and then chased him off, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The attack happened just before midnight Sept. 17 at a complex on Carol View Drive, south of Birmingham Drive.

The woman described her attacker as an 18 to 23-year-old man about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He had a black "bowl cut" hairstyle and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6222/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives are investigating the incident.