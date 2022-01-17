Imperial Beach

Sewage Contamination Closes Imperial Beach Shoreline

The area between the Tijuana Slough shoreline to Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling shows the ocean water is safe for return.

By City News Service

A sign warns beachgoers of contaminated water due to sewage, Oct. 25, 2019.
NBC 7 Staff

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday extended the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

According to county data, sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and conditions indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the International border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline.


Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

