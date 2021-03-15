First Alert

Severe Weather Forces 4 School Districts to Shift to Distance Learning on Tuesday

By NBC 7 Staff

The Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District will shift to distance learning Tuesday due to severe weather, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

Icy roads are possible as overnight lows in some mountain areas are expected to dip below freezing. High winds will also make for hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory inmost of the East County and a frost advisory in some parts of the northeastern part of the county.

According to NWS totals, about two-thirds of an inch of rain fell in Julian on Monday, followed by about a half-inch in Santa Ysabel, and less than a tenth of an inch in Warner Springs.

For now the shift to distance learning is for Tuesday, March 16, only. Weather conditions are expected to improve into Wednesday.

The Office of Education said it would provide updates to the impacted school communities on Twitter.

