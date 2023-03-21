Several Road Closures in Effect Across San Diego County in Wake of Storm

An overnight storm dumped heavy showers to San Diego County early Tuesday, bringing with it a slippery morning commute, localized flooding and isolated downed trees to our rain-fatigued region.

The county is forecasted to get more measurable rain and mountain snow Tuesday, with some parts of the region slated to get an extra 3 inches of rain elevations of 4,000 feet and up to get between 3 to 10 inches of snow.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Road Closures

In wake of the storm, the San Diego County Department of Public Works announced the following closures Tuesday:

Spring Valley – Quarry Road, from State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.

Rainbow – 5 th Street, from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street.

Street, from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street. Huffstatler Street, from 5 th Street to 2 nd Street.

Street to 2 Street. Deluz – Riverside County line to 40153 De Luz Murrieta

Good afternoon, #SoCal! Here are the updated graphics for the upcoming storm.



Rain and snow amounts have increased since yesterday, most notably across the mtns and coastal slopes.



We're expecting the heaviest and most widespread precip Tue morning through evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FT0rOfpEyM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 20, 2023

As a preventative measure, the city of San Diego shut down several roads in Mission Valley that cross over the river. The following closures will be in effect until further notice: