Several Road Closures in Effect Across San Diego County in Wake of Storm

An overnight storm dumped heavy showers to San Diego County early Tuesday, bringing with it a slippery morning commute, localized flooding and isolated downed trees to our rain-fatigued region.
The county is forecasted to get more measurable rain and mountain snow Tuesday, with some parts of the region slated to get an extra 3 inches of rain elevations of 4,000 feet and up to get between 3 to 10 inches of snow.
Road Closures
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
In wake of the storm, the San Diego County Department of Public Works announced the following closures Tuesday:
- Spring Valley – Quarry Road, from State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.
- Rainbow – 5th Street, from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street.
- Huffstatler Street, from 5th Street to 2nd Street.
- Deluz – Riverside County line to 40153 De Luz Murrieta
As a preventative measure, the city of San Diego shut down several roads in Mission Valley that cross over the river. The following closures will be in effect until further notice:
- Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound).
- Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound).
- San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound).
- Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only).
- Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound).
- Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound).
- Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound).
- Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (southbound).