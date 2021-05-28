Several Logan Heights Streets Closed While SWAT Responds to Standoff

Several streets in Logan Heights are shut down as San Diego police respond to a standoff involving a potentially armed man who has a warrant for his arrest in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The San Diego Police Department said the standoff began sometime around 9 a.m. at the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A SWAT team attempt to serve the warrant to the man but he refused to surrender, authorities said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As a result of the barricade, the following intersections have been shut down until further notice:

28 th Street and Ocean View Boulevard;

Street and Ocean View Boulevard; Harrison and Franklin Avenues;

Franklin Avenue and Evans Street;

Ocean View Boulevard and Evans Street.

SDPD said the man shot somebody, but did not reveal any further details into that shooting. They urge residents to avoid the area if possible.