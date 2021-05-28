Logan Heights

Several Logan Heights Streets Closed While SWAT Responds to Standoff

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the impacted area if possible

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

First responders in tactical gear respond to the scene of a standoff in Logan Heights on Friday, May 28, 2021.
NBC 7

Several streets in Logan Heights are shut down as San Diego police respond to a standoff involving a potentially armed man who has a warrant for his arrest in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The San Diego Police Department said the standoff began sometime around 9 a.m. at the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A SWAT team attempt to serve the warrant to the man but he refused to surrender, authorities said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As a result of the barricade, the following intersections have been shut down until further notice:

  • 28th Street and Ocean View Boulevard;
  • Harrison and Franklin Avenues;
  • Franklin Avenue and Evans Street;
  • Ocean View Boulevard and Evans Street.

SDPD said the man shot somebody, but did not reveal any further details into that shooting. They urge residents to avoid the area if possible.

This article tagged under:

Logan HeightsSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPDstandoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us