Several Calls of Fires Reported Across County on Fourth of July

San Diego County firefighters responded to several calls of fires that may have been related to fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday.

On Saturday, CalFire responded to eight vegetation fires around the county, according to Capt. Thomas Shoots. He told NBC 7 the department received more calls than usual regarding area fires, and the largest blaze they responded to was about a quarter of an acre.

Shoots said that the department has not determined if the vegetation fires were in connection to any fireworks. He added that they assisted with several reports in Riverside County aside from the eight calls.

The city of San Diego received at least a dozen calls regarding fires on the Fourth of July, according to San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Ballard. It is unclear if those infernos were related to fireworks.

In El Cajon, there were only two firework calls logged, according to the city’s fire department.

Firework-related injuries were not immediately reported in the county.