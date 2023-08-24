Sesame Place San Diego honors first responders with free admission this weekend

Attention first responders: this one’s for you.

Local heroes with a valid active work ID can get into Sesame Place San Diego for free during First Responders Weekend.

From Aug. 25 to 27, the park will be celebrating those who help and serve the community.

In addition to a one-day free admission ticket, first responders can purchase up to six tickets to share with friends and family members for $29.99 each. Tickets are available now and must be redeemed by Aug. 31, according to the park's website.

In order to qualify for this limited-time deal, first responders must register online at GovX.com in advance and verify proof of service.

Visitors can expect to see "Sesame Street" characters dressed as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, meet local first responders, look at emergency vehicles and participate in a special heroes dance party, the park said in a news release.

The park has activities for people of all ages, from water slides and rides to parades and theater shows.

Sesame Place is located at 2052 Entertainment Cir, Chula Vista, CA 91911.

For more information, visit the park's website here.