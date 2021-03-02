Navy

Serviceman Killed, 5 Other Navy Personnel Injured in I-5 Convoy Pileup

By City News Service

A 26-year-old serviceman was killed Tuesday and five fellow Navy personnel were injured in a freeway pileup involving a group of military trucks in the northern reaches of San Diego County.

The convoy was headed south on Interstate 5 near San Onofre State Beach shortly before 7 a.m. when at least one of the five vehicles suddenly slowed for unknown reasons, causing the others to begin colliding with each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers died at the scene of the wreck, the CHP reported. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Hospitalizations Down 64% in 1 Month

Imperial County 3 hours ago

UC San Diego Doctors Treating Patients Injured in Deadly Imperial County Crash

Paramedics took four other sailors -- three men and two women, all in their early 20s -- to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment of injuries ranging in severity from serious to minor, according to the Highway Patrol.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The CHP and military authorities were investigating the accident.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

NavycrashCHPCalifornia Highway Patrolinterstate 5
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us