For the past week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been releasing hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants into the streets of San Diego.

That number surpassed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to County Supervisor Jim Desmond said, and hundreds more are expected to be released in the coming days.

Many have been dropped off at the Iris Avenue Transit Center - It's part of CBP procedure that makes it easier for migrants to connect with family in other cities. But with resource centers maxed out, many asylum-seeking migrants don’t know where to go. Others are trying to figure out how to get to their destination.

“There’s a lot of people who are separated from their families who have been separated for days and they don’t know where their family members are,” Roc who was volunteering said.

Such is the case for Doris Castillo Camaron, who was dropped off Tuesday morning. She’s waiting to reunite with her husband and son who are still at the processing center.

“I’m waiting to see if they get dropped off here later,” Camaron said.

She’s not alone. Hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants like her have been dropped off at the transit center in the last week, many with destinations that require catching a flight.

“We’re trying to reunite families and get people to the airport,” Roc said.

For those who are not flying out of state, they need a temporary place to stay, but the centers offering temporary shelter say they are strained on resources.

“Currently, our shelter is at full capacity, we have stretched resources to help hundreds of new asylum seekers today released by the Department of Homeland Security. We are only able to assist asylum seekers directly released from DHS and cannot help additional asylum seekers,”the San Diego Rapid Response Network said.

Pastor Jackie Wilson with Iglesia Cristiana Getstamani opened the doors of their church to offer temporary shelter.

“For the last three days, 120, we have helped 120 people,” Wilson said.

“We do need help, we need other people to take conscious of the crisis that we are facing right now in our borders and take action,” Wilson said.

Supervisor Desmond said the county does not have the personnel or funding to provide resources. He said the board chair wrote a letter to the governor and president asking for resources.