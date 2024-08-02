Apparent service member dies in Imperial Beach motorcycle crash, authorities say

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Imperial Beach in which the victim appears to be a service member.

Deputies responded to reports of a pick-up truck that hit a motorcycle at 13th Street and Donax Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The motorcyclist who died at the scene was a man in his 20s and appeared to be a service member, according to investigators.

Neighbors NBC 7 spoke to said the driver of the pick-up truck stayed on scene.

Marlen Graneli was among the several neighbors who ran outside when she heard the loud crash.

“We see a lot of people coming towards there, and the guy is already lying down in the street, and then lying down, and then lots of people came and tried to revive him," she said.

Graneli said the man was wearing a military uniform. A few hours after the accident, she says a group of service members stopped by to leave flowers, candles and two American flags.

"Around noon time, there's a lot of Navy people here, doing a prayer here right in front of my driveway," Graneli said.

She said this is not the first accident that's happened at this intersection.

"Ever since I got here since 2011, there's a lot of accidents right there in the corner, so I'm hoping they can put a four-way stop sign," Graneli said.