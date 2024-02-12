earthquake

Series of quakes strike near El Centro, Imperial County

By City News Service

USGS

A series of earthquakes have been reported near El Centro Monday, the largest a 4.8 magnitude just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was a mile north northwest of El Centro and struck at 12:36 a.m. Monday. It was 2.3 miles north of Imperial and was about 11 miles deep.

Some San Diegans have reported feeling the quake as far as Coronado.

About a couple minutes later, a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 12:42 a.m. Monday and centered 1.2 miles northwest of El Centro. It was about 9 miles deep.

There have been 18 earthquakes reported near El Centro and Imperial since midnight.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

